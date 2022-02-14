Florida Peanut Producers meeting is Feb. 24

The Florida Peanut Producers Association will hold its 46th annual membership meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24. Registration is at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Complex and Conference Center at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna.
If you plan to attend, R.S.V.P. to 850-526-2590.
This year’s program will include a variety of updates on association activities such as research, promotion and education.
It also may touch on the fact that newly-released data suggests that water efficiency in the industry has improved significantly since the last check of that usage rate. The water footprint of peanuts has been relatively small for decades, according to Association Executive Director Ken Barton, but updated data shows the industry has improved efficiency by nearly a third in using the resource.
“Newly released data reports that 3.2 gallons of water is used to produce one ounce of shelled peanuts,” Barton said, adding that “water usage for major tree nuts has also improved but remains higher than peanuts. Almonds use 28.7 gallons; pistachios use 23.6 gallons; and walnuts use 26.7 gallons of water to grow a one ounce serving.”
Barton had more good news for growers: For the second year in a row, he says, peanut consumption rates are breaking records. Based on USDA and U.S. census data, the per capita peanut consumption per year rose to an all-time high of 7.9 pounds in 2021. The previous all-time record of 7.6 pounds was recorded in 2020. The new total suggests an increase of three percent.
The reasons for that increase might lie in these peanut facts:
Recent research from Harvard shows that non-peanut-allergic people who eat peanuts every day decrease their risk of death from all causes by 20 percent, and reduce their risk of death from heart disease by 29.1 percent.
Peanuts and peanut butter can help with weight maintenance because, according to research from Purdue University, peanuts increase the hormone peptide YY, which promotes satiety and the sensation of fullness.
A one-ounce serving of peanuts contains roughly eight grams of cholesterol-free plant protein.
Harvard research suggests that swapping one serving of red meat for an alternative protein like nuts can decrease the risk of stroke by 17 percent.