Florida Peanut Producers meeting is Feb. 24

The Florida Peanut Producers Association will hold its 46th annual membership meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24. Registration is at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Agricultural Complex and Conference Center at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna.

If you plan to attend, R.S.V.P. to 850-526-2590.

This year’s program will include a variety of updates on association activities such as research, promotion and education.

It also may touch on the fact that newly-released data suggests that water efficiency in the industry has improved significantly since the last check of that usage rate. The water footprint of peanuts has been relatively small for decades, according to Association Executive Director Ken Barton, but updated data shows the industry has improved efficiency by nearly a third in using the resource.

“Newly released data reports that 3.2 gallons of water is used to produce one ounce of shelled peanuts,” Barton said, adding that “water usage for major tree nuts has also improved but remains higher than peanuts. Almonds use 28.7 gallons; pistachios use 23.6 gallons; and walnuts use 26.7 gallons of water to grow a one ounce serving.”