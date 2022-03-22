Florida Power and Light hosts party at Jackson County solar field

Florida Power and Light threw a party to mark the powering-up of its 400-acre solar field off Americus Road in Jackson County, Blue Springs Solar Center. It’s one of three FPL solar fields here, the third still under construction.

It is capable of generating enough energy to power 15,000 homes, according to FPL spokesperson Kimberly Blair.

It’s first, Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center near Jacob City, became operational in spring of 2020 and FPL’s Apalachee Solar Energy Center is under construction off Reddoch and Hollister roads.

Several small local businesses had booths at the party. Some were giving away product and promotional items under arrangement with FPL, and letting the crowd find out more about them and their operations. Lazy Acres Family Farms was there, Panhandle Produce, Martin’s Harvest were among them.

The Marianna K-8 FFA was there, along with other organizations.

FPL brought some drones to display and a bright yellow robotic dog to demonstrate informally from time to time as the crowd arrived. The robot is used to monitor, and sometimes take pictures of, certain assets in the field and relay information.

“Jackson County has supported our solar development and the community BBQ was way to celebrate the commissioning of the Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center and say thank to the neighbors of all three of our projects, and to thank the community as FPL brings a cleaner, more sustainable energy future to Northwest Florida.,” Blair said.