Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston is Alumnus of the Year

In 1986, Polston obtained a J.D. with high honors from Florida State College of Law. He was a member of the Florida State University Law Review and the Order of the Coif. After becoming a member of the Florida Bar, he worked in private law practice in Tallahassee for 14 years primarily in commercial litigation and was a certified circuit court mediator. He received a Martindale-Hubbell AV rating and was included in the Bar Register Preeminent Attorneys. He was a member of the Tallahassee Bar Association and Tallahassee Inn of Court (former Treasurer). He was admitted to practice before the United States District Court, Northern District of Florida; United States District Court, Middle District of Florida; United States District Court, Southern District of Florida; United States Tax Court; United States Court of Appeals, 11th Circuit; United States Court of Federal Claims; United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.