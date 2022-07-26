Florida's first lady delivers grant to NextStep, others

Representatives from five non-profit entities in northwest Florida went to Freeport Thursday to see Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis and to accept the $5,000 checks she was presenting them from the Hope Florida Pathway to Prosperity program.

The first lady also gave them medals on a loop of ribbon to wear around their necks.

All but one put those on. Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels did not. She explained to DeSantis that she never would because it really belonged to the woman she’d had to stand in for at the last minute that day: Tammy Dasher. She is the program director at NextStep at Endeavor Academy, the entity receiving the money.

Dasher, Daniels told DeSantis, has infectious enthusiasm for that job and the Academy, a transition center focused on helping people on the autism spectrum move forward with enhanced life and job skills as they age out of high school.

At the podium during Thursday’s meeting, held at Westonwood Ranch in Freeport, Daniels said she expects the Academy’s first full year to begin in August. A 12-week program had kicked things off earlier this year.

The other entities receiving a check that day included the meeting-host, Westonwood Ranch. It was founded in 2017 by the parents of a youngster diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. It focuses on children with autism and other developmental differences and focuses on helping them fully use and grow their special abilities. It rejects the notion of disabilities.

The other grant recipients were C.A.L.M. Organization, Inc. (Crisis Aid for Littles and Moms); Emerald Coast Exceptional Families; and Hiland Park Baptist Church Ministries.

The Hope Florida fund combines donated funds from the private sector with state support contributions.

Joining DeSantis at the event was the state’s Commissioner of Education.

For more information on the Hope Florida model the support available through a care navigator, call 850-300-HOPE.