Flu shots available for Jackson County School District students, employees

The Jackson County School Board announces that though their continued partnership with the Jackson County Health Department, the local health department will sponsor “In-School Flu Shots” available to any student in grades K-12 and to school board employees.

Students must return their signed parental permission form in order to receive a flu shot.

The in-school flu shot schedule is as follows:

Nov. 4 - Graceville School

Nov. 9 - Sneads High School

Nov. 10 - Grand Ridge School

Nov. 12 - Sneads Elementary School

Nov. 13 - Malone School

Nov. 16 - Marianna K-8 School

Nov. 17 - Jackson Alternative School

Nov. 18 - Cottondale Elementary School

Nov. 19 - Cottondale High School

Nov. 20 - Marianna High School

Nov. 20 - Hope School