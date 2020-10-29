Flu shots available for Jackson County School District students, employees

The Jackson County School Board announces that though their continued partnership with the Jackson County Health Department, the local health department will sponsor “In-School Flu Shots” available to any student in grades K-12 and to school board employees.
Students must return their signed parental permission form in order to receive a flu shot.
The in-school flu shot schedule is as follows:
Nov. 4 - Graceville School
Nov. 9 - Sneads High School
Nov. 10 - Grand Ridge School
Nov. 12 - Sneads Elementary School
Nov. 13 - Malone School
Nov. 16 - Marianna K-8 School
Nov. 17 - Jackson Alternative School
Nov. 18 - Cottondale Elementary School
Nov. 19 - Cottondale High School
Nov. 20 - Marianna High School
Nov. 20 - Hope School
Superintendent Larry Moore states, "Once again we thank Mrs. Sandy Martin and the employees of the health department for their continued dedication in providing the best possible service to the school district."
For more information, call 482-1200.
