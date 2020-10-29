 Skip to main content
Flu shots available for Jackson County School District students, employees
PUBLIC HEALTH

Flu shots available for Jackson County School District students, employees

Jackson County School Board
The Jackson County School Board announces that though their continued partnership with the Jackson County Health Department, the local health department will sponsor “In-School Flu Shots” available to any student in grades K-12 and to school board employees.

Students must return their signed parental permission form in order to receive a flu shot.

The in-school flu shot schedule is as follows:

Nov. 4 - Graceville School

Nov. 9 - Sneads High School

Nov. 10 - Grand Ridge School

Nov. 12 - Sneads Elementary School

Nov. 13 - Malone School

Nov. 16 - Marianna K-8 School

Nov. 17 - Jackson Alternative School

Nov. 18 - Cottondale Elementary School

Nov. 19 - Cottondale High School

Nov. 20 - Marianna High School

Nov. 20 - Hope School

Superintendent Larry Moore states, "Once again we thank Mrs. Sandy Martin and the employees of the health department for their continued dedication in providing the best possible service to the school district."

For more information, call 482-1200.

