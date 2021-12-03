Food, toys and more available Dec. 15

A free distribution of food/toys/furniture/and miscellaneous items will take place at Madison Street Park in Marianna on Dec. 15.

Drive-thru for the food, then park to browse the rest of the things available.

It’s being put on by Kaboodles Boutique, with Farm Share partnering to provide the food.

Kaboodles is located at 2899 Orange Street in Marianna but does a monthly giving event at Madison Street Park. Dr. Sam Carter, the regional event coordinator of Farm Share and owner of Carter’s Corner, will be a special guest at this month’s event. Santa will be there to give goodie bags and opportunities for pictures with St. Nick will be available.

Kaboodles, in partnership with Farm Share, also carries out a food distribution in Madison Street Park on the third Wednesday of every month, 7-9:30 a.m., followed by an immediate distribution of clothing, housewares and furniture.

For information, or to donate to the ongoing cause, call Pamela Shack at 850-557-0175.