'Forestry in the Classroom' approaches

A half-dozen teams made of local landowners and foresters will celebrate Florida Forests Week (Oct. 23-29) by becoming temporary teachers in local 4th-grade classrooms during that week.

Florida Forests Week is a program of the Florida Forestry Association, of which the guest teachers are members.

They’ll conduct 45-minute sessions that will reach more than 400 students.

The first such effort took place just twice before: Malone 4th graders and those at Dayspring Academy were the first to see it, just before Hurricane Michael destroyed so many trees here. That devastation put the effort on hold as foresters and landowners regrouped and began to recover.

One of the participants, John Alter, described in a letter to the editor the aims of the teaching assignment.

Alter, who lost a massive number of trees in the disaster, has now replanted to replace them all, and his story may now include something new for students after his journey in hope, persistence, and commitment in picking up a splintered dream and making it grow anew in the face of such destruction.

That’s a powerful new force for all the “Forestry in the Classroom” team members as they share information about trees and their importance here, where more than half the land is forested, and in the larger world.

“The 45-minute teaching unit will tell the captivating story of trees, which will include references to chemistry… biology… mathematics… civics… business… the learning list goes on,” Alter said in his letter. “The students will be challenged with a series of questions and facts that cause them to listen, think and make choices. This brings new insights into their understanding of forests and the role trees play in their everyday lives.”

Alter said they’ll learn about the more than 5,000 products that come from trees.”We call them Goods from the Woods—and we all use the ‘goods’ every day,” Alter noted.

He’s confident the 4th-graders will come away from the sessions fully aware and willing to share what they’ve learned. “Just ask a Jackson County 4th grader about how valuable trees are to all of us,” he said in his letter.

Presentation team participants will include Lesia Andrews, Carley Barnes, Shawn Cook, Caroline Dauzat, John deBrauwere, Danny Duce, Emily Lowe, Matt McGaughey, Tom Stadsklev, Rudy Sullivan, Barry Stafford, and Alter.