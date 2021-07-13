Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester to begin 12.6 year prison term immediately

Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 12 years and six months, plus eight days, in state prison and was ordered to begin serving that time immediately.

Wester's attorneys had argued that he be released while his appeal is pending.

The sentence imposed by Circuit Judge James Goodman was below what the state had asked for; 15 years was the request from lead prosecutor Tom Williams. It was also above the 81.4 months suggested by defense, the roughly six years and nine months that the court had calculated as the minimum recommended length of time based on several factors normally taken into account at sentencing.

A Jackson County jury in May found Wester guilty of racketeering - one count as charged; three counts of official misconduct; three counts of perjury; three counts of fabricating evidence; four counts of a possession of a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of false imprisonment.

He had come to court charged with the single count of racketeering; 12 counts of official misconduct; 12 counts of perjury; 12 counts of fabricating evidence; 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance; 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and seven counts of false imprisonment.

The jury deliberated roughly seven hours over part of an afternoon and the next morning before turning in their verdicts finding him guilty on 19 of the 67 charges.