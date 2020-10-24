Former Marianna resident celebrates 99th birthday

Emanuel Purdee Johnson, WWII Veteran and former resident of Marianna, celebrated his 99th birthday with family and friends in Tampa.
Johnson provides a special quote for each birthday. This year, he said, “I’m 99 and doing fine.”
When asked about his secret to longevity, Johnson, said, “I pray to the Lord, God, and Jesus Christ every day. I also believe that your health is the greatest wealth in one’s life. You have got to take care of yourself.”
He also said there are two things that make any occasion festive: family and friends.
Johnson celebrated his birthday on Oct. 14, when members from his church, Harris Temple United Methodist Church, stood outside due to COVID-19, sang “Happy Birthday” and hymns, and prayed for him. He received many calls from relatives in New York, Maryland and Florida. Johnson received a very special call from his 110-year-old Aunt Sarah P. Spires. She said, “Happy birthday, Man,” a nickname he has carried since he was a child.
On Saturday, he celebrated a second birthday gathering. Johnson was showered with affection by his family and a birthday cake with candles and depicting his age, 99. Just as he has done in the past, he joins in singing the “Happy Birthday” chorus highlighting this new milestone in his life. With a few cheers, applause and a second wind, he blew out all the candles and smiled for the camera. The honoree looked over the many gifts and cards that were read aloud to him.
Johnson grew up in Marianna and is the son of the late Marinda P. Johnson, nephew of Sarah P. Spires, and the grandson of Armstrong Purdee and Grace Purdee. Johnson is a pleasant individual who is always smiling and willing to share his knowledge and the many quotes he has memorized over the years. Anytime he finishes a phone call, he never says “goodbye,” but “pleasant words.”
