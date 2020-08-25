 Skip to main content
Fort Pierce man seriously injured in crash
Fort Pierce man seriously injured in crash

A Fort Pierce man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash Sunday around 5 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 38-year-old driver was traveling eastbound, alone, in a sedan on Magnolia Road near Iron Bridge Road and approaching a right curve when, due to inclement weather, he lost control of the vehicle. It started spinning clockwise, and the driver steered back to the left.

The vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder and collided with a tree. It came to rest in the area of the crash facing northeast.

The release included no further information as to the man’s injuries or whether he was taken for medical treatment.

