Fountain Grill grand opening held in Marianna

Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retired from the Leon County school system, then took on another job teaching math for a few years at Sneads High in Jackson County.
But the couple embarked on a whole new venture shortly after they tied the knot rough three months ago. They opened the Fountain Grill in Marianna at 2982 State Road 71 North, in early September. It’s a short distance from the Blue Springs Highway turnoff.
Last Monday, weeks after their successful soft opening, they had a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mrs. Daniels said a big crowd came out to celebrate the day, a fact she’s grateful for as she and her husband go forward with their business.
The couple serves a full breakfast, and lunch fare that includes fried fish, pork chops, shrimp, panini sandwiches and more. Soon, when a batch of new equipment arrives, they’ll add fries and chicken to the menu.
They’re also getting a set “daily special” menu together for each day of the week as another option for their customers, a meal choice that will repeat on the same day each Monday through Saturday, so that diners will know ahead what to special to expect each day of the week in addition to the general menu.
They’re open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. With them is one of their most important staffers — Mrs. Daniels’ mom, Leonia Calhoun.
The influence of family is huge in the Fountain Grill kitchen—LaWanda’s younger brother, Kevin “K.C.” Calhoun once had a food truck in the location they now occupy, where diners can get takeout or sit down for an outdoor repast. Mrs. Daniels said her little brother taught her how to cook eggs fluffy and perfect.
She works alongside her mother to pick up all the fine details she can from her elder.
Husband James is still putting his math skills to use — he’s the cashier.