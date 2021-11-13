Fountain Grill grand opening held in Marianna

Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retired from the Leon County school system, then took on another job teaching math for a few years at Sneads High in Jackson County.

But the couple embarked on a whole new venture shortly after they tied the knot rough three months ago. They opened the Fountain Grill in Marianna at 2982 State Road 71 North, in early September. It’s a short distance from the Blue Springs Highway turnoff.

Last Monday, weeks after their successful soft opening, they had a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mrs. Daniels said a big crowd came out to celebrate the day, a fact she’s grateful for as she and her husband go forward with their business.

The couple serves a full breakfast, and lunch fare that includes fried fish, pork chops, shrimp, panini sandwiches and more. Soon, when a batch of new equipment arrives, they’ll add fries and chicken to the menu.