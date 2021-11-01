Four die in Bay County crash

Four people died in a Bay County traffic crash on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that both drivers in the two-vehicle crash, along with a baby and another passenger, were killed.

A sedan driven by a 37-year-old Biloxi, Mississippi man was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 around 10 p.m. that night as a northbound sedan approached, officials say.

The front left of the wrong-way sedan struck the front left of the other sedan in the northbound travel lane. The sedan traveling in the proper direction caught fire on impact.

The driver of the wrong-way sedan, the male driver of the other sedan, and his passengers (a female and a male child believed to be 2 years old or younger) all died at the scene.

A 38-year-old female passenger in the wrong-way sedan was listed as having received critical injuries. A 20-year-old male passenger in that sedan was listed has having serious injuries. The woman was transported by air to a medical center and the man was transported by ground.

The identities of the people in the sedan that became engulfed in fire were not known as of Monday morning.