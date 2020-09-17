Four die in Bay County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a quadruple fatality in Bay County on Tuesday, with two drivers and two passengers killed in the early morning wreck on Bay County Road 388.

The FHP reports that, around 6:15 a.m., a sedan-style car being driven by a 30-year-old Chipley man and a pickup truck being driven by a 35-year-old Georgia man were eastbound on CR 388, while a van being driven by a 57-year-old Lynn Haven man was westbound on the road.

The Chipley man began to pass the Georgia man. In this action, the front of the sedan collided head-on with the van in the westbound lane, officials report.

The front end of the truck then collided with the left side of the sedan and came to rest on the south shoulder of the road. The sedan came to rest in the eastbound lane of the road. The van overturned and came to rest on the north shoulder.

The driver of the sedan and both passengers of the van were ejected.

The driver of the sedan, the driver of the van, a 31-year-old female passenger of the van and a 34-year-old male passenger in the van were killed in the crash. Both the passengers were from Lynn Haven.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.