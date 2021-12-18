Frazer ambulance to open service center in Marianna

One of the best-known ambulance outfits in the nation is setting up a service center in Marianna early next year. It will be Frazer’s first service center outside its plant in Texas, where it builds, repairs and outfits its ambulances with custom add-ons for customers.
Frazer’s plan to locate a center at 4462 Lafayette Street was announced in Tuesday’s Jackson County Commission meeting. The center will be located on the western end of the Winn-Dixie shopping center, in a spot once occupied by a tire shop with six service bays on site.
When it opens, potentially in the first quarter of 2022, three employees (a manager and two technicians) will be stationed there to provide support to Frazer’s customer base in the surrounding area.
Frazer specializes in emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles suitable for licensing and use as mobile clinics, mobile stroke units, and ambulances.
According to county staff, Frazer may be considering a larger presence here in the future.
Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charlie Brunner learned that Frazer was looking in the general area for a service center site, and connected the company with the Jackson County Economic Development Committee (JCEDC). Brunner praised that body for its work once the lead was in its hands.
“This couldn’t have been possible without the help of that team, the Jackson County Commission and county administration,” Brunner said. Zach Gilmore, with the help of the full JCEDC group, he added, put together a comprehensive list of sites available in Jackson County and that was presented to the company with further expressions of support from county commissioners and administration.
Brunner said there are 10 Frazer ambulances in the county’s fleet right now and that two more are due here in early 2022. It became a favored brand of the county over time, with the first of them bought by the local board in 1999.
To have a repair/warranty workshop right here, he said, will save the county money in getting ambulances to the shop, doing away with the trip to Texas and also eliminate many out-of-service downtime days for units that need repair, since they won’t have to be sent away for service.
The center is expected to serve customers east and west of here from Escambia to Suwanee counties, south to Dixie County, and potentially beyond those points.