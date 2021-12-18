Frazer ambulance to open service center in Marianna

“This couldn’t have been possible without the help of that team, the Jackson County Commission and county administration,” Brunner said. Zach Gilmore, with the help of the full JCEDC group, he added, put together a comprehensive list of sites available in Jackson County and that was presented to the company with further expressions of support from county commissioners and administration.

Brunner said there are 10 Frazer ambulances in the county’s fleet right now and that two more are due here in early 2022. It became a favored brand of the county over time, with the first of them bought by the local board in 1999.

To have a repair/warranty workshop right here, he said, will save the county money in getting ambulances to the shop, doing away with the trip to Texas and also eliminate many out-of-service downtime days for units that need repair, since they won’t have to be sent away for service.

The center is expected to serve customers east and west of here from Escambia to Suwanee counties, south to Dixie County, and potentially beyond those points.