Frazer service center to open Monday in Marianna

Frazer will open its new, and first, off-headquarters ambulance service center in Marianna on Feb. 28.

It will save miles, hours and time out of service for customers like Jackson County Fire Rescue, which runs 10 Frazer units in the area. Instead of having to get their units to Frazer headquarters in Texas when in need of service, the crew can simply drive across town.

“Our interest in coming to the Panhandle of Florida is to support all of those customers that have been buying vehicles from us and provide them a higher level of service closer to their location than having to go to Houston,” said Paul Stephenson, Florida Service Center Manager, in a press release.

In the release, company officials said the center “will act as a model as we evaluate the demand for service in other areas of the country. This will allow us to provide high-quality service for customers who are challenged with traveling to our facilities in Houston.”

The new service center will be dedicated to company-only vehicles, and can provide the following services: Warranty service on newly delivered Vehicles; service on units outside of warranty; A/C and generator repairs; and vehicle upfitting.