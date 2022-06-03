Free art and golf lessons for kids at First Presbyterian

Beginning golf and art classes for local children will be available this summer at First Presbyterian Church in Marianna.

Enrollment is limited to the first dozen kids to be signed up for each of the courses.

The golf lessons are for children in or entering grades three through six, and will be held on June 13, June 20 and July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The golf class will be taught by MHS golfer Cole Payne and he will be assisted by Bill Stevens.

To sign up or for more information about the golf classes, call 850-526-2430 or 850-765-3659. Children can also be enrolled for golf via email, at fpcmarianna@gmail.com.

The art classes are for children in or entering grades two through five. The classes will be on July 12, July 19 and July 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. They will be taught by Anna Barber, assisted by Aggie Shack.

The classes will be held in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Jefferson and Clinton Streets. To sign up or for more information about the art classes, call 850-526-2430 or 850-765-3659, or email fpcmarianna2gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Marianna is located at the corner of Jefferson and Clinton Streets.