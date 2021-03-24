Free baseball watch party is April 13

Visit https://www.mightycause.com/team/Kb6cef or you can text GATORS or NOLES to 844-844-6844.

The competitive aspect is to see which fan base can raise the most money for the Endeavor Park Autism Transition Program and center that is to be the central and first big element installed at Endeavor.

It is the former site of the Dozier School for Boys and the entire parcel of property associated with it, some 1,078 acres in all, was eventually turned over to local governments after the state of Florida closed the facility a few years back. Jackson County and the city of Marianna are working in conjunction to turn the land into a hub of economic and cultural activity.

The autism transition center is expected to, in its first year, receive a handful of young people with autism that are aging out of the school system and moving into their adult, independent lives with a need to hone their life-skills to be successful in that next critical stage. It is expected to expand from there into the go-to program for such individuals all around the region and beyond it.

The UF/FSU watch party’s associated fan donation drive is the first major public fundraiser set up to help support this autism transition center and will go to that project by way of Endeavor Forward Inc., a non-profit corporation established in 2019.