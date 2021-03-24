Free baseball watch party is April 13

A free watch party, with free hot dogs and soft drinks thrown in, will be held at Madison Street Park in Marianna during the Florida State University vs. University of Florida baseball game on Tuesday, April 13.
The party starts at 5:45 p.m. and the game gets underway at 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and comfort items like blankets to fully enjoy the experience.
Although it’s free, the event is also serving as a fundraiser by way of an associated and optional team-loyalty donation competition for fans of the two teams.
Contributions can be made online or physically put into provided containers at the event to fatten the purse that will go to help in the establishment of an autism transition center at Endeavor.
Giving online allows donors to declare which team they’re giving in honor of, and the host of the watch party, engineer David Melvin, has already made his declaration in a big way: He donated $2,000 watch-party dollars to the cause and declared as a fan of UF.
Contributions can be as large or as small as the donor wishes. As of Wednesday morning, Melvin’s donation had put UF well ahead in the contribution battle but it’s still early with that and just a few others of much smaller amounts in the total.
Visit https://www.mightycause.com/team/Kb6cef or you can text GATORS or NOLES to 844-844-6844.
The competitive aspect is to see which fan base can raise the most money for the Endeavor Park Autism Transition Program and center that is to be the central and first big element installed at Endeavor.
It is the former site of the Dozier School for Boys and the entire parcel of property associated with it, some 1,078 acres in all, was eventually turned over to local governments after the state of Florida closed the facility a few years back. Jackson County and the city of Marianna are working in conjunction to turn the land into a hub of economic and cultural activity.
The autism transition center is expected to, in its first year, receive a handful of young people with autism that are aging out of the school system and moving into their adult, independent lives with a need to hone their life-skills to be successful in that next critical stage. It is expected to expand from there into the go-to program for such individuals all around the region and beyond it.
The UF/FSU watch party’s associated fan donation drive is the first major public fundraiser set up to help support this autism transition center and will go to that project by way of Endeavor Forward Inc., a non-profit corporation established in 2019.
Endeavor Forward Inc., a Florida 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is further described in an event press release from David H. Melvin Engineering. The group, the release states, “has a vision and mission of ensuring levels of independence, community, and housing options, with various services and amenities, for people with different abilities. Programs and services are based on an individuals' needs, interests, challenges, and strengths. By establishing the Endeavor Park Autism Transition Program in northwest Florida, we hope to best serve a diverse, growing population, provide life skills training, preparing residents for employment and independence.”
For more information about the watch party call 850-482-3045 or visit the DHM Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/David.Melvin.Consulting.Engineers
More about Endeavor Forward Inc.
In the articles of incorporation filed in February of 2019, Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock is listed as the incorporator and president of the organization. Marianna City Manager Jim Dean is listed as vice-president and secretary/treasurer. Attorney Matt Fuqua is listed as the registered agent.