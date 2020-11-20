Free COVID-19 testing available Nov. 23-24 in Marianna

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is providing free drive-through COVID-19 testing next week.

Testing will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, in Marianna.

To be tested, bring a valid photo ID; minors under age 18 will only be tested if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Be prepared to stay in your vehicle while waiting for testing; restroom facilities will not be available.

Only people who are being tested should be in the vehicle, with the exception of parents, guardians or caregivers. No pets are permitted in the vehicle during tests.

Testing will run until 4 p.m. or until available samples are all used, whichever comes first.

For more information, call the Jackson County COVID-19 Hotline, 850-526-2412.