Free fish-release gear available

All adults that enjoy deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico have an opportunity to snag a $100 device free of charge that helps the well-meaning catch-and-release angler return fish to the water healthy after experiencing the thrill of the catch.

Gulf anglers 18 years of age or older who fish for federally managed Gulf of Mexico reef specimens like snapper or grouper are eligible to take a roughly 15-minute online training session on best fishing practices and, upon completion of that task, receive $100 worth of release gear free. It’s limited to one package per angler, but no more than three per household.

The giveaway, provided through the “Return ‘Em Right” program, was announced in a press release issued by Public Relations Specialist Kirsten Romaguera, of the University of Florida/IFAS communications office.

“Return ’Em Right is a program that aims to reduce catch-and-release mortality from fish suffering from barotrauma in the Gulf of Mexico,” the release states. “The program is led by Florida Sea Grant, University of Florida, Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission, NOAA and a coalition of anglers, industry groups, state agencies, universities, government and non-government organizations committed to maintaining healthy fish stocks and fishing access in the Gulf of Mexico. The project was selected by the Deepwater Horizon Open Ocean Trustee’s as part of a 2019 Restoration Plan,” the release continued.

“Each year, more than 10 million federally managed reef fish are released, and at least one million of those will die after being released,” the release continues. “A main reason is due to barotrauma, a pressure-related injury fish experience when reeled up from depth. Death after release kills millions of reef fish each year. Adopting best release practices can significantly improve the survival of released reef fish and reduce waste in the fishery.”

“Return ’Em Right promotes best release practices, with an emphasis on proper use of descending devices, which research shows can improve long-term survival of reef fish by up to three times, the release states. “Descending devices are weighted devices that help fish overcome buoyancy and injury by releasing them at depth. These devices come in a variety of forms including weighted inverted hooks, lip clamp devices, and weighted crates and boxes.”

The package being given away includes: One pre-rigged Standard SeaQualizer™ Descending Device attached to lead weight using a three-way swivel; One SeaYaLater Fish Release Hook; One Return ‘Em Right brochure; and One Return ‘Em Right sticker.

“Return ’Em Right welcomes all anglers to participate in the program and we are excited to be a resource to a community committed to preserving the future of the sport,” said Nick Haddad, Fisheries Communications Manager, Return ’Em Right.

When taking the training, organizers recommend using Google Chrome on a desktop computer. The review should take about 15 minutes and your progress will not be saved so you have to complete it in one session. If you have issues, contact info@returnemright.org.

“The $30 million project was selected and funded by the Deepwater Horizon Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group as part of the 2019 Open Ocean Restoration Plan,” the release states. “Reef fish species are recreationally, commercially, and ecologically important to the Gulf of Mexico, but were substantially harmed by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Trillions of fish larvae were killed. These losses likely translated into millions to billions of fish that would have reached a year old. The spill also negatively impacted juvenile and adult reef fish health and their communities.”

The Gulf Spill Restoration website maintained by NOAA on behalf of the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees further explains.

“Restoration work in the Open Ocean Restoration Area focuses on restoring the living marine resources and their services that were injured by the spill,” it states. “The Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group, comprised of the federal trustees,works together to restore wide-ranging and migratory species, including birds, Gulf sturgeon, fish and water column invertebrates, sea turtles, marine mammals, and deep-sea coral communities.”