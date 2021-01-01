 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free food available at several points
0 comments

Free food available at several points

  • 0

Jackson County Library System staff compiled and shared this list of local ongoing food distribution points, along with some details regarding them:

Innovative Charities offers a drive-through food pantry on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. You must be a resident of Jackson County and be in line by noon. If you receive food stamps or SSI, you automatically qualify to receive free food. Otherwise, distribution will be based on your income and the number of people in your household. Applying for food is as simple as filling out one application per year that is based on USDA income levels; ID is not required. Innovative Charities is located at 1994 Hwy. 71 South in Marianna. You can contact them at 850-573-5526 or visit their website at www.innovativecharities.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers a regular food pantry on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. You must be a Jackson County resident to receive food. Families can receive food once per month. St. Luke’s is located at 4362 Lafayette Street in Marianna. You can contact them at 850-482-2431 or visit their website at www.stlukesmarianna.org/foodpantry.

Chipola Family Ministries’ regular food pantry hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon, or for the first 32 people, whichever comes first. To receive food, you must sign your name and the city you live in. Chipola Family Ministries is located at 3004 Hwy. 71 North in Marianna. You can contact them at 850-482-6407.

My Father’s Closet has a food giveaway every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There is no paperwork to fill out, and everyone qualifies to receive food. My Father’s Closet is located at 5374 Cliff Street in Graceville. You can contact them at 850-263-9555.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Police Roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police Roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Dec. 24– 29:

+8
Crowd bundles for Reagan Jam
Local

Crowd bundles for Reagan Jam

  • Updated

It was held on what was likely the coldest night of 2020, but Saturday’s annual Reagan Jam drew a faithful, bundled crowd to Madison Street Pa…

Basford is Cattleman of the Year
Local

Basford is Cattleman of the Year

  • Updated

Jeff Snell, Past President of the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, made the presentation of the Cattlemen of the Year Award on behalf o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert