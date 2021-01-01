Free food available at several points

Jackson County Library System staff compiled and shared this list of local ongoing food distribution points, along with some details regarding them:

Innovative Charities offers a drive-through food pantry on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. You must be a resident of Jackson County and be in line by noon. If you receive food stamps or SSI, you automatically qualify to receive free food. Otherwise, distribution will be based on your income and the number of people in your household. Applying for food is as simple as filling out one application per year that is based on USDA income levels; ID is not required. Innovative Charities is located at 1994 Hwy. 71 South in Marianna. You can contact them at 850-573-5526 or visit their website at www.innovativecharities.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers a regular food pantry on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. You must be a Jackson County resident to receive food. Families can receive food once per month. St. Luke’s is located at 4362 Lafayette Street in Marianna. You can contact them at 850-482-2431 or visit their website at www.stlukesmarianna.org/foodpantry.