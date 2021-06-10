Free meals for Jackson County kids start June 15

Free summer eats will be available to the children of Jackson County starting June 15 and through July 27.
Breakfast and lunch for seven days will be distributed curbside at Malone, Marianna K-8 and Graceville schools, 8:30-9 a.m. on Tuesdays, and at Sneads and Cottondale elementary schools, 9:30-10 a.m. the same day.
It is not necessary for the children to be present with their parents at pickup, but parents may need to prove the number of children in the household.
The food bags will be distributed by Sodexo, the Jackson County school system’s food service provider.
The cost of the food and the service are covered for the county by the USDA program, which is overseen at the state level by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Sodexo representative Roseann Castro said Sodexo bulk-buys from nationally known brands and breaks those down into individually packaged parcels of frozen and room-temp products for the youngsters during this COVID-19 era. Two half-gallons of milk also go home for the youngsters.
All children 18 or younger are eligible to consume the meals, as are young people with disabilities up to age 21.
Last summer, bus drivers delivered the meals directly to households, driving their regular routes once a week, and parents also had the option of curbside pickup at designated locations, but the plan this year is curbside-only at the listed locations.
Previous to COVID-19, the federal rules for summer feeding programs required students to be present, and, in fact, to consume their meals onsite.
In this year’s curbside distribution, parents do not have to pick up the meals at their youngsters’ specific schools if, because of their work-day commutes or other reasons, it’s more convenient to do so at one of the other locations.
When schools re-open after summer, under more normalized circumstances, Sodexo crews will be back in the kitchen serving up hot meals. Some of them just might be made using recipes that Castro, Sodexo’s executive chef for Florida, and her colleagues have whipped up in Texas during their four gatherings each year to revisit and refresh their standard meal offerings.
Sodexo distributed roughly one million meals in Jackson County from March to August of 2020. In this summer program, Castro estimates that company crews will give out 600 meals a day.
Castro said Jackson County schools and her company led the path in food distribution strategies made necessary by the unprecedented need brought on by COVID-19.
“It has not been to this extreme elsewhere, and little Jackson County probably paved the way. In our company, Sodexo in Texas has modeled after us. It’s a labor of love for us and it absolutely keeps us going, making sure our kids are getting good nutritious food in these hard times. A lot of our employees have children, and we all know kids can eat you out of house and home,” Castro joked. “Every little bit helps.”
Distribution is also being carried out at schools where children are enrolled in summer enrichment programs. The distribution there is for four days instead of seven, since the youngsters are provided meals while present in their four-day school week.
Jackson County Deputy Superintendent of Schools Cheryl McDaniel said the partnership with Sodexo has been a rewarding one in this difficult time and overall in their regular food service contract.
“Sodexo is so efficient and we love it,” McDaniel said. “It has financially benefited us to privatize food service and to contract with them. We pay the company a portion of our allocation for food service, and what’s left over goes into other food service expenses we have, like new kitchen equipment for the K-8 school and to hire an extra janitorial position just for kitchen duties. If we get commodities, like fresh fruits and vegetables, then the value of that gets deducted from what we owe Sodexo. It’s a great partnership.”