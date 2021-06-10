Free meals for Jackson County kids start June 15

Previous to COVID-19, the federal rules for summer feeding programs required students to be present, and, in fact, to consume their meals onsite.

In this year’s curbside distribution, parents do not have to pick up the meals at their youngsters’ specific schools if, because of their work-day commutes or other reasons, it’s more convenient to do so at one of the other locations.

When schools re-open after summer, under more normalized circumstances, Sodexo crews will be back in the kitchen serving up hot meals. Some of them just might be made using recipes that Castro, Sodexo’s executive chef for Florida, and her colleagues have whipped up in Texas during their four gatherings each year to revisit and refresh their standard meal offerings.

Sodexo distributed roughly one million meals in Jackson County from March to August of 2020. In this summer program, Castro estimates that company crews will give out 600 meals a day.

Castro said Jackson County schools and her company led the path in food distribution strategies made necessary by the unprecedented need brought on by COVID-19.