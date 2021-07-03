Free summer concerts and holiday event on tap in Marianna

Free Thursday night concerts at Marianna’s Citizens Lodge Park continue July 8 with Ronnie Chambers; July 15 with Southern Impact; July 22 (band TBA), and July 29 with Sister Kind.

The concerts run 7-9 p.m.

And there’s another big party on the near horizon, today at the MERE complex.

The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host the July 3 event in celebration of Independence Day.

The festival and fireworks celebration begins at 4 p.m. with food trucks, other vendors, bands and children’s activities available at the venue. The local band Heyword will be the special entertainer this year, performing 7-9 p.m. Opening acts will perform 4-7 p.m.

The fireworks launch at 9 p.m. They’ll be sent skyward from a point behind MERE’s t-ball field on the right side of FCI Road as you enter the venue off Caverns Road.

Parking will be available on both sides of MERE.