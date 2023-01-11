Free trees available on three upcoming dates

The Arbor Day Foundation along with the Florida Forest Service and other partners will kick off Florida’s state Arbor Day with tree giveaways on Friday, Jan. 20 in Malone, on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Marianna, and on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Alford, with all events beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the supply of trees is depleted.

Barry Stafford of the Florida Forest Service said each household might be able to receive three or four young trees, in gallon containers, that day. The varieties available are white oak, live oak, southern red oak, Shumard oak, swamp chestnut oak, cherrybark oak, American elm, red maple, sycamore and pignut hickory.

The events are part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Hurricane Tree Recovery campaign—a public and private partnership aimed at distributing free trees to residents in communities to help residents replace trees damaged and destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Arbor Day gives us a chance to celebrate all that trees do for our communities,” said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president. “We are committed to restoring tree cover in communities devastated by Hurricane Michael. These trees will bring hope and healing to the people…. What better day to plant trees than on Arbor Day?”

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle, leaving a path of devastation in many communities. It was one of the most destructive hurricanes to make landfall in the United States, causing more than $14 billion in damage total, with $1.3 billion in forest loss in over 200 Florida communities.

“The loss of tree cover has created negative economic and ecological consequences,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “It is imperative for us to help our communities restore their forest resources, which directly impact property values, tourism appeal, storm water runoff, energy conservation and air quality. I can’t think of a better organization to partner with in this endeavor than the Arbor Day Foundation.”