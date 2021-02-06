Freed-Hardeman University names president's, dean's lists honorees

Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the president's and dean's lists for the 2020 fall semester.

To be on the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the dean's list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

FHU congratulates the following students who have been named to the lists:

Rebekah Edwards, a freshman interactive digital design designer and minor in family and child sciences major from Marianna, has been named to the president's list.

Tabitha Edwards, a freshman photography and communications public relations and communications public relations major from Marianna, has been named to the dean's list.

