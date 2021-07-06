Freedom Springs Triathlon draws more than 250 to Blue Springs

She participated in all three elements of the race, but couldn’t finish the swim. It wasn’t a matter of stamina: She felt a bit of panic. She’d only learned to swim last year.

“The water was so clear and it was so beautiful, but I had to get accustomed to seeing the fish and the grass in water, so seeing all that for the first time, and with so many people swimming all around me, I got a panicky feeling. But I’m going to come back and try it again. My mama (Claudette Herring) and a friend (Michelle Little) were there with me, encouraging me to do the rest of it. I was disappointed when I got out of the water but I have that to shoot for next time.”

She said she highly recommends it for other first-timers.

“Having gone through that experience in the water, they were right there to respond and the staff was excellent. The underwater stuff is beautiful and that’s something I appreciate even though I had that panic.” New friendships were also sparked that morning, she said.

She and her family topped off the morning with a trip to a local eatery for lunch, another experience she enjoyed in the host county.

Herring, Johnson and Simmons share another common acquaintance-Mike Marchman, a triathlete of some repute that also participated in Freedom Springs.