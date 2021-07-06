Freedom Springs Triathlon draws more than 250 to Blue Springs

The Freedom Springs Triathlon attracted more than 250 citizen-athletes to Marianna, where they would compete in the 5K run, quarter-mile swim and 10-mile cycling course at Blue Springs Recreation Area early last Saturday.
The top finishers of the full course included overall winner Charlie Johnson with a time of 51.27; John Kremar came in second at 51.41; Jon Nash was third at 52:35; and Kai Payne was fourth at 52:45. There were also top-finish winners for specific age group categories.
But many say their participation was about far more than scoring a top finish.
Two Egg native Cindy Dunaway Johnson and her husband, Sneads native Zack Johnson, moved to Colorado in February of this year and scheduled their extended visit home to coincide with the triathlon here.
They drove 1,600 miles in their RV to get here, with their three young kids along for the trip. They visited friends and family—his parents Sharon and Buddy Johnson, her mom Lori Keel and her husband, Ken, and her dad, Ricky and his wife Donna, among them.
Both Cindy and Zack have competed in the triathlon several times in the past but this time, only she took part. She finished fourth for her age group. She said it was fun to participate in such an event at a venue she and her husband had known as a favorite summertime spot in childhood.
“We both spent a lot of time there as teenagers, and that’s where I go to practice swimming when I lived there. The water is beautiful and clear.”
The triathlon was an opportunity to re-connect with friends from that event, like Janet Simmons.
Cindy and Janet met through a friend in cycling when the Johnsons moved to Dothan, Alabama, where Janet lives, for a brief period following Hurricane Michael in 2018. They became close friends.
Janet has done the complete Freedom Springs triathlon several times, but this year had to sit out the run portion because of an ankle injury for which she is receiving physical therapy. But sitting out the event entirely was out of the question.
Part of her determination to participate in the portions she could manage had to do with the fact that a friend that helps her train in cycling had signed up to participate for the first time in Freedom Springs this year. That friend had also come to watch in her support the last time it was held.
Sharla Herring said she determined to sign up as she watched Janet and the other athletes from the sidelines last time around.
“It looked like a challenge, and when I was just seeing what they were doing, and how supportive everyone was to all the first-timers that were there, I just wanted to be part of that atmosphere,” Herring said.
She participated in all three elements of the race, but couldn’t finish the swim. It wasn’t a matter of stamina: She felt a bit of panic. She’d only learned to swim last year.
“The water was so clear and it was so beautiful, but I had to get accustomed to seeing the fish and the grass in water, so seeing all that for the first time, and with so many people swimming all around me, I got a panicky feeling. But I’m going to come back and try it again. My mama (Claudette Herring) and a friend (Michelle Little) were there with me, encouraging me to do the rest of it. I was disappointed when I got out of the water but I have that to shoot for next time.”
She said she highly recommends it for other first-timers.
“Having gone through that experience in the water, they were right there to respond and the staff was excellent. The underwater stuff is beautiful and that’s something I appreciate even though I had that panic.” New friendships were also sparked that morning, she said.
She and her family topped off the morning with a trip to a local eatery for lunch, another experience she enjoyed in the host county.
Herring, Johnson and Simmons share another common acquaintance-Mike Marchman, a triathlete of some repute that also participated in Freedom Springs.
They all agree that the tone of the event, as a laid-back, well-organized and friendly competition, and the beauty of the venue make it the perfect starter event for budding triathletes.
And for Marchman, the event was a sentimental journey. Freedom Springs was the first triathlon he’d seen and participated in. He was 18 or 19 years old at the time, and he returns to it every chance he gets. His wife, Lou-Ellen, usually participates as well but didn’t this time around. She is in training for an upcoming and demanding Ironman competition, though, and if circumstances had allowed, her husband said, she could have used this sprint triathlon as a training moment.
The two met an event like this, he added.
Marchman and good friend Jeff Bowman tied for second place in their age-group category this year.
He said he was happy about that and about the condition he found Blue Springs in this year.
“Hurricane Michael came through and pretty much tore that place up. They’ve really recovered well and have added to what was a very nice place,” Marchman said. Even if you’re not here for this event, just coming out to spend some time with your family, it’s a great place to be.”