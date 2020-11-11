From the Floridan archives: 1941

Sikes pays tribute to boys lost with the ‘Reuben James’

Congressman Bob Sikes, in an address before the House of Representatives in Washington Monday, paid tribute to the three northwest Florida boys lost, and one Jackson County boy injured when the USS Reuben James Navy destroyer was torpedoed and sunk in the North Atlantic last week. “I pay tribute to them for their courage and love of country, for their unrelenting loyalty to our nation’s flag,” Sikes said. “These three died the death of heroes; the fourth will always bear the marks of battle.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941

Graceville dentist called for active service in Army

Friends and patients of Dr. Neal B. Williams, dentist, of Graceville, will learn with interest that he has been called to active duty in the U.S. Army. Dr. Williams, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Williams of Chipley, will leave on Monday, Nov. 17, to assume his duties. He will be stationed at Camp Wheeler, Ga. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Nov. 14, 1941

