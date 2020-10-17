From the Floridan archives: 1944

News of Jackson County Boys and Girls in Uniform
Sgt. Lovic F. Pierce, who has been stationed in Newfoundland for almost a year, has been sent to Ft. Benning, Ga., where he will enter officer candidate school. He is expected to visit with his parents, Prof. and Mrs. C.D. Pierce, at 316 Madison St. this weekend.
Word was received last week from the War Department that Pfc. Dallas E. Herring, who was wounded in France on July 13, is convalescing in an army hospital in England. His wife, the former Miss Inez Mooneyham, is making her home in Grand Ridge.
NEW GUINEA – Technician 5th Grade Lulie Harold Hatton, dispatcher with a signal battalion and son of Mr. Ray L. Hatton of Greenwood, where his father is a farmer, has just completed two years of duty overseas. His wife, Mrs. Marteel Hatton, lives at 460 Trout River Dr., Jacksonville. A 1928 graduate of Malone High School, Cpl. Hatton was a salesman for the Carolina Life Insurance Co., Jacksonville, when he was inducted into the Army in March of 1942. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944
Double feature at the Ritz Theatre
At the Ritz Theatre in Marianna was a Saturday Double Feature – Range Law starring Johnny Mack Brown, and Johnny Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, starring Simone Simon, William Terry and James Ellison. Admission: Orchestra, 40 cents; Balcony, 30 cents; Men and Women in Service, 30 cents; Children, 9 cents. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944
War Loan conference
Marianna and Jackson County will learn of the plans and program for the 6 th War Loan at a conference to be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at Hotel Chipola.
The conference will outline the plans for the 6 th War Loan in which the people of the United States will be asked to buy $14 billion worth of War Bonds and other Treasury securities from Nov. 20 to Dec. 16. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944
Hurricane strike
The tropical hurricane which ripped across Florida yesterday after striking inland from the Gulf of Mexico in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area is reported to have veered northward, striking at Vero Beach, Jacksonville and other east coast points yesterday afternoon.
Tampa and St. Petersburg apparently escaped the fate of Havana, Cuba, where the hurricane cause at least seven deaths, injuries to 300 to 400 people and widespread property damage. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944
Quincy Horse Show to open Monday
The Second Annual Quincy Horse Show, featuring some of the finest gaited and walking horses of the South, will be held at the Corry Athletic Field, Quincy, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 23 and 24.
More than 75 horses will be entered in the show and $2,000 is being awarded in prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944
