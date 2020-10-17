From the Floridan archives: 1944

News of Jackson County Boys and Girls in Uniform

Sgt. Lovic F. Pierce, who has been stationed in Newfoundland for almost a year, has been sent to Ft. Benning, Ga., where he will enter officer candidate school. He is expected to visit with his parents, Prof. and Mrs. C.D. Pierce, at 316 Madison St. this weekend.

Word was received last week from the War Department that Pfc. Dallas E. Herring, who was wounded in France on July 13, is convalescing in an army hospital in England. His wife, the former Miss Inez Mooneyham, is making her home in Grand Ridge.

NEW GUINEA – Technician 5th Grade Lulie Harold Hatton, dispatcher with a signal battalion and son of Mr. Ray L. Hatton of Greenwood, where his father is a farmer, has just completed two years of duty overseas. His wife, Mrs. Marteel Hatton, lives at 460 Trout River Dr., Jacksonville. A 1928 graduate of Malone High School, Cpl. Hatton was a salesman for the Carolina Life Insurance Co., Jacksonville, when he was inducted into the Army in March of 1942. —Jackson County Floridan, Oct. 20, 1944

Double feature at the Ritz Theatre