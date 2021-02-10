From the Floridan archives: 1952

Jackson County’s 1952 March of Dimes for infantile paralysis brought in just over $2,322 up to Tuesday night, according to a report from county Chairman Roy M. Blackburn. The figure included only contributions from Marianna and Graceville. Blackburn said the Mothers’ March last Thursday brought nearly $929; radio campaign, over $184; city parking meters on Saturday, nearly $64; Graceville, nearly $678. He said that when other sources are tallied, it is expected this year’s total will exceed $3,000. To those who worked on the polio fund campaign, Blackburn said, “The victory is yours. Your reward is the feeling inside that you have helped a crippled child walk again, and that you have shielded another from this affliction.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 8, 1952