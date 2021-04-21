From the Floridan archives: 1960

Clayton boy still unable to testifyThe investigation of a double-slaying in Chattahoochee was delayed Monday when police were unable to get any information from a 4-year-old eyewitness. Gadsden County Sheriff Otho Edwards said he questioned the boy, but was unable to learn anything new because of the child’s critical head injuries, which were sustained when he was beaten and left for dead by the attacker who hammered his mother, Maggie Mae Clayton to death and then beat to death a younger brother. Before losing consciousness, the boy allegedly accused 50-year-old Negro handyman Sie Dawson of “beating me and mother.” Dawson is being held without charge at an undisclosed jail for investigation. He has denied knowledge of the double murder. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, April 19, 1960