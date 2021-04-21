From the Floridan archives: 1960

Local youth
dies in mishapFuneral services will be today at 3 p.m. at Marvin Chapel Church of Magnolia for William Jackson Lashley. Lashley, 17, of Marianna was killed instantly Saturday morning when a tractor overturned on him while he plowed a field six miles south of Marianna on a farm belonging to Jack Minchew. The tractor bogged down and, in an attempt to get the tractor out, Lashley apparently tried to loosen the plows and the tractor turned over backwards on him. Sheriff Roy Roberson of Marianna and Daniel Barnes, deputy sheriff of Alford, investigated the accident. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, April 19, 1960
Harrison wins
sales contestHarrison Chevrolet Co. of Marianna has been declared the winner in a district sales campaign for February and March, according to an official of the firm. Participating in the “Take Dixie in ‘60” contest were dealers in Alabama, Tennessee and Northwest Florida. Those from Harrison Chevrolet attending today’s awards presentation in Birmingham are salesmen Ed Mears and Henry J. Stevens, and managers J.W. Kelly and C.C. Harrison Jr. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, April 19, 1960
Quincy pair electrocutedTwo men were electrocuted early Monday on a nearby farm when the pipe they were laying touched a high voltage wire. They were George Rudd and Buddy Lovejoy, both of nearby Greensboro. The two were killed instantly. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, April 19, 1960
Clayton boy still unable to testifyThe investigation of a double-slaying in Chattahoochee was delayed Monday when police were unable to get any information from a 4-year-old eyewitness. Gadsden County Sheriff Otho Edwards said he questioned the boy, but was unable to learn anything new because of the child’s critical head injuries, which were sustained when he was beaten and left for dead by the attacker who hammered his mother, Maggie Mae Clayton to death and then beat to death a younger brother. Before losing consciousness, the boy allegedly accused 50-year-old Negro handyman Sie Dawson of “beating me and mother.” Dawson is being held without charge at an undisclosed jail for investigation. He has denied knowledge of the double murder. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, April 19, 1960
