From the Floridan archives: 1960

Negroes hike 7 miles to stage ‘sitdown’Negro college students hiked seven miles in near-freezing weather from a rural campus Friday to state a protest against lunch counter segregation. The 33 students from Kittrell College in Kittrell, North Carolina, marched to Henderson and were joined by other Negroes there. They staged a “sitdown” demonstration at Rose’s variety store, which had to be cleared when an anonymous telephoned bomb threat was received. Police searched the cleared building without finding explosives and the store reopened. Protesters moved to other locations. More than 300 Negroes entered the county courthouse at Montgomery, Alabama, Friday — scene of the first lunch counter “sitdown” in a Deep South state on Thursday — to attend the trial of Harold M. Stoutemire, an Alabama State student charged with perjury in connection with vote registration. Students angry about threats that those participating in “sitdowns” will be expelled marched toward the state capitol, but then turned off and rallied on the Alabama State campus. Gov. John Patterson ordered the president of Alabama State to expel any student involved in the courthouse snack shop demonstration Thursday. —Jackson County Floridan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 1960