From the Floridan archives: 1960

Graham Air Base to close in December Graham Air Base will close permanently when the local contract school ceases operation for the Christmas holidays in December, according to a release from the Secretary of the Air Force. School officials were advised Thursday that under a new consolidated pilot training program Graham will be “phased out” along with five other primary training schools. The shutdown of all the bases will be complete in March 1961, the released said. It cost the Air Force nearly $4.2 million to run the Graham Base last year, while training 482 aviation cadets. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 22, 1960