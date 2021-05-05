From the Floridan archives: 1967

Chipola sets commencement

Commencement exercises are set at Chipola Junior College for some 252 candidates for degrees. The Baccalaureate Service will be at 8 p.m. tonight, followed by graduation exercises on Thursday in the College Field House. A reception honoring the graduates in being planned by the Marianna Senior Woman’s Club immediately following the graduation exercises. The graduation speaker will be the Honorable LeRoy Collins, former governor of Florida. Chipola Junior College is completing the 20 th year of service as an institution of higher learning. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, May 3, 1967

Cotton farmers to vote in May

Cotton farmers in Jackson County will vote in May to decide whether they want to be able to sell or lease their cotton allotments outside the county, M. A. Schack, chairman, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee, has announced. The only question to be decided by the balloting is whether upland cotton allotments may be transferred by sale or lease during the next two years to other counties. Passage would require at least two-thirds of the county’s cotton farmers who vote. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, May 3, 1967

Milk famine grips Chicago

A quickly developing milk famine gripped Chicago Tuesday with no relief in sight. Milk refrigerators in virtually all stores were empty. School cafeterias substituted orange and other fruit juices. Worried mothers stocked up on formula or evaporated milk for their babies, with some parents driving 40 or more miles to find available supplies. The shortage spread like wildfire Monday when the Chicago Milk Wagon Drivers Union struck a single dairy and other dairies retaliated with a lockout. A run on store supplies started almost immediately. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, May 3, 1967

