From the Floridan archives: 1967

County commissioners opposed to own pay raise bill

Another pay raise bill introduced by Sen. Mallory Horne has caused much discussion among the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

This bill would grant a salary increase of $3,000 per year to each of the five commissioners. Introduced as a statewide bill, it would raise the salaries of the present commissioners from $3,000 to $6,000.

“We were approached by a member of our legislative delegation last week and we told him at that time that we did not want a raise,” County Commission Chairman Neal Carter said.

“We told him that we were against the bill being passed due to the financial condition of Jackson County.”

At a special meeting yesterday, the Board issued a statement opposing the bill. —Jackson County Floridan, Saturday, April 29, 1967

Area man killed in plane crash

John Bryan of Marianna, a flight instructor at Ft. Rucker, Ala., and a student were killed in a helicopter crash just before noon Friday, between Dothan and Ft. Rucker. Details of the accident were not available at press time.