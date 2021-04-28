From the Floridan archives: 1967

Space treaty ratifiedThe Senate Tuesday approved the outer space treaty, a measure President Johnson has said can be a beginning to new understanding and harmony between East and West. Only last month, the Senate approved the U.S.-Soviet consular treaty, the first bilateral treaty between the two nations since the days of the Russian czars. Johnson has said the two treaties, along with easing trade with Iron Curtain countries, are the beginning of East-West “bridge-building” efforts. The outer space treaty, needing a two-thirds majority for passage, was ratified 88 to 0, but several senators said they put no faith in Soviet Russia’s signature on the measure. Typical of the critical comment, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., said it is “nothing more than a scrap of paper” to the Communists. The treaty prohibits the establishment of military bases on celestial bodies and provides for on-site inspection. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, April 26, 1967