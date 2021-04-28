From the Floridan archives: 1967

Wet-dry petitions given to county commissioners
The Board of County Commissioners yesterday accepted 4,840 signed petitions from Jaycee President Paul Donofro, which called for the Board to order an election to determine if Jackson County would be a wet or a dry county. Donofro presented the petitions in groups of 100, already opened, for the Commission’s ease of handling. Alyne Pitman, supervisor of county registration, was present and upon a motion by Commissioner Jack Peacock seconded by Commissioner Wilson Patrick, the Commission turned the boxes of signed petitions over to Pitman, who agreed, due to the financial condition of the county, that with the help supplied by the Board, she would donate all the time needed to certify the names. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, April 26, 1967
Commissioners pass resolution holding fundsA resolution was passed by the County Commissioners of Jackson County asking the local legislative delegation to enact legislation that would prohibit any decrease in the present amount of race track funds. Commissioner C.B. Sapp made the motion to stop any decrease in race track funds after Raymond Bruner, clerk of circuit court, made a recommendation to the board to make sure the race track funds would be kept available. Commissioner Jack Peacock seconded the motion for the resolution, which passed. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, April 26, 1967
Space treaty ratifiedThe Senate Tuesday approved the outer space treaty, a measure President Johnson has said can be a beginning to new understanding and harmony between East and West. Only last month, the Senate approved the U.S.-Soviet consular treaty, the first bilateral treaty between the two nations since the days of the Russian czars. Johnson has said the two treaties, along with easing trade with Iron Curtain countries, are the beginning of East-West “bridge-building” efforts. The outer space treaty, needing a two-thirds majority for passage, was ratified 88 to 0, but several senators said they put no faith in Soviet Russia’s signature on the measure. Typical of the critical comment, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., said it is “nothing more than a scrap of paper” to the Communists. The treaty prohibits the establishment of military bases on celestial bodies and provides for on-site inspection. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, April 26, 1967
