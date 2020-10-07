From the Floridan archives: 1970

After six weeks of operating under a federal court order, Jackson County’s 14 schools settled down to the day-to-day job of educating nearly 8,300 students. School Superintendent Childs said the schools weren’t out of the woods yet, sighting continuing problems, but took an optimistic tone when looking toward the rest of the school year. The first week of school saw chaos in some schools, especially where there were a greater number of student transfers than expected: buses ran off schedule, pupils boarded the wrong bus or no bus at all, lunchrooms struggled to feed seemingly endless lines of students, water fountains dried up and electricity failed. Within two weeks, most major logistical problems had been overcome. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1970