From the Floridan archives: 1970

State officials continue to struggle with efforts to contain fire ants to North Florida. “He’s enjoying an adventurous spread in Florida,” Agriculture Commissioner Doyle Conner said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t been able to get on top of it. Eventually, it will cover the state unless an all-out eradication is undertaken.” Florida’s program to combat fire arts involves bombarding infestation areas with the pesticide Mirex. Conner said the state could have used a stronger pesticide, but bowed to wishes of conservationists concerned it would kill wildlife and fire ants. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1970