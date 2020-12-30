From the Floridan archives: 1973

Officials probe murder area
Photographic experts were to team with police investigators today to scan special photographs of an area in which remains of four young women have been found since Thanksgiving.
Police say they and experts from the National Aeronautical and Space Administration would look for evidence that more bodies are in the area.
The fourth skeleton, that of a 12-to-14-year-old girl, was found Thursday in an orange grove. A St. Christopher medal was still around her neck. The third body was found Christmas morning and two others, both shot in the head, were found in late November. Police said they believe all four deaths are connected.
Officers added that 12 females between the ages of 12 and 20 have been reported missing from the immediate area since Thanksgiving. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Dec. 28, 1973
Fate of Grant’s decided tonight
The Marianna City Commission is expected to render a final decision tonight on whether to allow requested changes in city zoning to accommodate a proposed shopping center — a topic of considerable local controversy in recent weeks.
Developers’ plans to build a shopping center that would house a Grant’s City, a large drugstore, a supermarket and smaller shops, met with opposition from those who believe rezoning the nearly 11 acres eyed for the project could lead to traffic problems or pollution of the nearby Chipola River.
A public hearing is set to start at 7 p.m. in City Hall. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Dec. 28, 1973
How gas rationing will work
It looks like a shrunken dollar bill, but it could become more valuable than the real thing, if the government rations gasoline.
The ration coupons, being readied for that doleful day, bear the picture of George Washington and the inscription: One unit of gasoline. There is a place for your state, your license plate number and your name.
Licensed drivers age 18 or over will get a month’s supply of coupons for $1, which they can sell for whatever they can get, if they don’t need them, or buy at the going rate, if they need more. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Dec. 28, 1973
President readies decisions
President Nixon is ready to begin announcing decisions on 46 last-minute 1973 bills, some of them controversial, aides say.
While many of the bills Congress passed before adjourning last week are relatively insignificant, the batch on Nixon’s desk includes such major items as defense and foreign aid appropriations, imposition of an energy-saving national speed limit of 55 miles per hour and a proposed 11 percent increase in Social Security benefits. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Dec. 28, 1973
