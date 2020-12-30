From the Floridan archives: 1973

Officials probe murder area

Photographic experts were to team with police investigators today to scan special photographs of an area in which remains of four young women have been found since Thanksgiving.

Police say they and experts from the National Aeronautical and Space Administration would look for evidence that more bodies are in the area.

The fourth skeleton, that of a 12-to-14-year-old girl, was found Thursday in an orange grove. A St. Christopher medal was still around her neck. The third body was found Christmas morning and two others, both shot in the head, were found in late November. Police said they believe all four deaths are connected.

Officers added that 12 females between the ages of 12 and 20 have been reported missing from the immediate area since Thanksgiving. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Dec. 28, 1973

Fate of Grant’s decided tonight

The Marianna City Commission is expected to render a final decision tonight on whether to allow requested changes in city zoning to accommodate a proposed shopping center — a topic of considerable local controversy in recent weeks.