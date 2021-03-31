From the Floridan archives: 1973

Commissioners to hear request on detention shelter fundingThe Jackson County Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a request this morning to assume a temporary responsibility for a portion of the cost involved in operating detention and shelter care programs for juveniles.

Woodrow Hatcher, local official with the Division of Youth Services, has requested to be placed on today’s commission agenda.

Hatcher is expected to ask the board to agree to pay the state 50 percent of the national standard rate of $27 per day per child for secure detention and $14 per day per child for non-secure detention services. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 27, 1973

Charged againJackson County jailer Ray Hansford on Monday added eight more bottles of whiskey to the 47 bottles that were confiscated March 19, from Four Points Grocery, between Grand Ridge and Sneads.