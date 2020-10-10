From the Floridan archives: 1973

Lack of quorum halts director election at meeting

A lack of a quorum prevented elections for directors of Districts 1, 2 and 3 at Saturday’s annual meeting of the West Florida Electric Cooperative Association in Graceville. Levy Hill, chairman of the canvassing committee said that the by-laws state five percent of the membership must be present for a quorum before an election can be held. Hill noted 223 more members would need to be present for a quorum.

Margaret Brock, a member from Vernon, moved the meeting be recessed until Oct. 27. A woman in the audience rose to point out “the rodeo in Bonifay has taken hundreds of our members.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1973

Hearing set for suspended commissioners

A hearing for the three suspended members of the Holmes County Board of Commissioners, Tamphus Messer, James H. King and Jimmy Josey, will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the county judge’s courtroom of the Jackson County Courthouse.