From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cottondale eatery gutted by flames

The Tasty Burger Drive-In in Cottondale is in ashes today with only block walls left standing, the result of a 5 a.m. fire, the Marianna Fire Department said.

After a small glow was noticed at the back of the building, the Cottondale Fire Department was summoned. The fire was out of control by the time fireman Jimmy Smith, with the Marianna squad, arrived a few minutes later.

“I could see the fire when I was three miles away,” Smith said. “The whole sky was lit up.”

The building, owned by Harry Pelt of Marianna, was a total loss. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973

Hospital leaders assume duties

The 1974 officers of the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees assumed their duties last night at a meeting in the hospital dining room.

Incoming officers include Robert Pender of Greenwood, chairman; Mrs. Barbara K. Grant of Marianna, secretary-treasurer; and James M. Roberts of Marianna, vice-chairman. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973

Simon asks for voluntary gas cuts