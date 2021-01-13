From the Floridan archives: 1973

Malone mayor likes to keep town clean

Someone once said, “If you want a job well done, do it yourself,” and that is just what the mayor of Malone, Robert J. Watford, better known as “Bobby,” is doing.

At a city council meeting soon after the newly elected mayor had taken office, numerous complaints of sloppy garbage pickup were discussed. Being the youngest mayor Malone has ever had, and attempting to ease doubts about his abilities, the mayor just rolled up his sleeves, put on a pair of gloves and met the problem head-on.

Watford told the councilmen that since he had enough time off on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from his job as assistant cashier at the Farmers Bank of Malone, he would collect the garbage himself until sufficient help could be hired.

That was several months ago, and he’s still on the job. — Jackson County Floridan, Monday, Jan. 15, 1973

Package store robbed Friday