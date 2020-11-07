From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cottondale gets deed for site of new factory

Upon receipt of the city’s $7,500 check, M.R. Stokes presented the Cottondale City Commission at its meeting Tuesday night, a deed to the five-acre tract selected for lease to the Colonial Division of Kayser-Roth for location of a garment factory.

The deed contains a stipulation that in the event this land is not used for industrial purposes within the next three years, Stokes will be allowed to repurchase the land at the selling price plus six percent annual interest. The commission expressed its appreciation to Stokes for his interest and assistance in obtaining new industry for the city. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 8, 1973

City to sell fire truck

The Marianna City Commission agreed at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night to sell to the highest bidder the city’s 1946 fire truck, a 500-gallon Chevrolet pumper. The truck was rendered surplus when the city purchased a Peter Birch, 1,000-gallon pumper less than one month ago, and city Fire Chief John Burch told the Commission Tuesday that it was his feeling that the old truck should be sold.