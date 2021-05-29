From the Floridan archives: 1973

2 teachers end 71 years service

Members of the Jackson County Education Association honored two longtime county educational personnel last week: Louise Boone of Bascom, county supervisor of elementary education; and Ida Britt of Campbellton, a kindergarten teacher in Graceville. Boone has 36 years of service to her credit and Britt has been teaching for 35 years. They were presented engraved silver trays from the association president, Mrs. E.P. Riddles of Graceville. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, June 5, 1973

Principal honored

LTC Gary Evins of the Marianna High School Junior ROTC program presented Principal Lowell Centers a certificate of appreciation during Friday’s ROTC Awards Day. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, June 5, 1973

City fathers to open bids

The Marianna City Commission will meet tomorrow in a special session to open bids for the construction and development of Jennings Field. A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is aiding the city in establishing the park in south Marianna as a recreation center. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, June 5, 1973

McCloskey asks Nixon ouster

A House discussion of whether President Nixon’s actions in the Watergate affair are grounds for impeachment has been initiated by Rep. Paul N. McCloskey Jr., R-Calif., who stated in his letter that the President’s May 22 statement constituted grounds for impeachment. In that statement, Nixon said: “Therefore, I instructed Mr. (H.R.) Haldeman and Mr. (John) Ehrlichman to ensure that the investigation of the break-in not expose either an unrelated covert operation of the CIA or the activities of the White House investigations unit …” McCloskey said, “To take steps ‘to ensure’ that criminal activities not be exposed, under ordinary rules of criminal law, is to obstruct justice, a felony.” —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, June 5, 1973

