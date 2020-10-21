From the Floridan archives: 1973

A look back at local history as chronicled in the Jackson County Floridan.

Officials assert innocence, claim political vendetta

The three suspended Holmes County commissioners were innocent — if not naïve — victims of political skullduggery at the hands of a long-entrenched county political clique, according to the respondents’ defense presented here Wednesday, the third and final day of a public hearing on the matter.

Tamphus Messer, Jimmy Josey and James King were suspended by Gov. Reuben Askew after a Holmes County Grand Jury found them guilty of “misfeasance in office” (the performance of a lawful act in an unlawful or culpable manner). They are charged with a number of offenses, including several violations of the Sunshine Act, refusing to appropriate funds for Sheriff Wilburn Raley, the illegal dismissal of county employees, and non-cooperation with Holmes County Clerk of the Circuit Court Jack Faircloth.

According to their attorney, the defendants made a number of mistakes but were politically sabotaged. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 25, 1973

