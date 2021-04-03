From the Floridan archives: 1973

County wants subdivision
plat amendedThe Jackson County Commission agree Tuesday to request a land development firm resubmit a corrected and amended subdivision plat for the county’s official records.
The board, reflecting the advice of its attorney and a request from Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey, agreed to ask Compass Lake Hills Development Corporation to substitute a completely revised plat for recording.
Lockey told the board his office couldn’t correctly evaluate the property for assessment purposes unless a new plat was filed, since it would be using the original plat. He said he didn’t have sufficient staff to make note of the numerous changes filed. The tax assessor also noted the amendments, in some cases, substantially alter the size and shape of lots in the development.
Board attorney Rush Cowherd, however, said the size of the lots is strictly a matter between the purchaser and the developer and not a matter for the commission to control. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 28, 1973
Hospital denied for additional fundingA plea from Jackson Hospital officials for funds to purchase “absolutely necessary” equipment costing $27,500 was turned down Tuesday by the county commission.
Jim Roberts, chairman of the hospital board, showed commissioners a color photograph of a hospital sink, which he said was held together with hay wire and asserted, “We need help.”
Roberts asked the county to dip into its revenue-sharing funds and was told the federal moneys had already been earmarked for new road equipment.
“To me, this is more important than any road grader you’ve got,” Roberts said. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 28, 1973
New Cottondale plant could employ 300A new apparel manufacturing plant, to be operated by the Colonial Division of Kayser-Roth Corporation, will begin production be the end of April in a temporary building on U.S. Highway 90, between Marianna and Cottondale.
The new plant is expected to provide more than 300 jobs when operating at full capacity in a new building to be constructed in Cottondale at a later date.
Initial production will consist of blouses on contract for a major U.S. retail chain. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 28, 1973
