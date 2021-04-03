From the Floridan archives: 1973

County wants subdivision





plat amendedThe Jackson County Commission agree Tuesday to request a land development firm resubmit a corrected and amended subdivision plat for the county’s official records.

The board, reflecting the advice of its attorney and a request from Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey, agreed to ask Compass Lake Hills Development Corporation to substitute a completely revised plat for recording.

Lockey told the board his office couldn’t correctly evaluate the property for assessment purposes unless a new plat was filed, since it would be using the original plat. He said he didn’t have sufficient staff to make note of the numerous changes filed. The tax assessor also noted the amendments, in some cases, substantially alter the size and shape of lots in the development.

Board attorney Rush Cowherd, however, said the size of the lots is strictly a matter between the purchaser and the developer and not a matter for the commission to control. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 28, 1973