From the Floridan archives: 1973

Chamber elects new directors

Five new directors of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce were introduced yesterday during the regular October board of directors meeting.

The five, elected last week by Chamber membership from a slate of 15 candidates, are: Harold Donaldson, vice president of Citizens State Bank; Richard Hand, co-owner of Hand Furniture Co.; E.J. Quigley, president of McCaskill-Quigley Ford Co.; Charles Brown, agent for State Farm Insurance; and Lucien Watson, owner of Watson’s Drugstore and Pharmacy.

Terms begin Jan. 1, 1974 and expire Dec. 31, 1975. The five will join five other board members — Joe Sheffield, Fred Harris, Jerome Turner, Bob Cowen and Kelso Gillenwater — who were elected to two-year terms last fall. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 18, 1973

Car hits train

Gerald R. Dowling of Rt. 3, Bonifay, escaped injury early yesterday morning on an unpaved road near Cottondale when he collided with an L & N train, the Florida Highway Patrol said.