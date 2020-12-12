From the Floridan archives: 1973

Reiff services set for today
Funeral services for Charles Otto Reiff Jr., 38, who died Friday morning following a long illness, will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. today at First Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Reiff, who lived on Watson Drive with his wife and three children, was a native of Marianna, as was his mother. His father, C.O. Reiff Sr., a founder of the nursery business here, moved to Marianna from Monticello in 1927.
Reiff, a former Navy flier, was recognized by the flower industry as an accomplished producer of quality gladioli. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973
City saves Housing Authority from fines
Failure by the Marianna Housing Authority to comply with the 1968 National Gas Safety Act could result in the Florida Public Utilities Commission fining the MHA $500 plus $100 each day of non-compliance, Marianna city commissioners learned during a special meeting Friday morning.
The commission, however, agreed to a maintenance contract with the Housing Authority that should provide the services necessary for compliance, thus avoiding the fines. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973
Time changes on Jan. 6
President Nixon signed a bill Saturday putting the nation on year-round Daylight Saving Time starting Jan. 6.
He also called for Congress to act before the Christmas recess next week on the more expansive energy conservation bill which cleared the House early Saturday.
Nixon said the extra hour of evening daylight will save “an estimated equivalent of 150,000 barrels of oil a day” this winter.
Under the law, daylight time will be in effect all year for a two-year period and for the first time since World War II. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973
Getty found safe
J. Paul Getty III was found alive Saturday, five months after disappearing from a Rome hippie haunt. His right ear was gone and his release was reported to have cost nearly $3 million in ransom.
The 17-year-old grandson of American oil billionaire J. Paul Getty was in good health despite the missing ear.
A Rome newspaper had received an ear and a lock of hair described as Paul’s and allegedly sent in an effort to prove the kidnapping was not a hoax. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973
