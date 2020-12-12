From the Floridan archives: 1973

Reiff services set for today

Funeral services for Charles Otto Reiff Jr., 38, who died Friday morning following a long illness, will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. today at First Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Reiff, who lived on Watson Drive with his wife and three children, was a native of Marianna, as was his mother. His father, C.O. Reiff Sr., a founder of the nursery business here, moved to Marianna from Monticello in 1927.

Reiff, a former Navy flier, was recognized by the flower industry as an accomplished producer of quality gladioli. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 16, 1973

City saves Housing Authority from fines

Failure by the Marianna Housing Authority to comply with the 1968 National Gas Safety Act could result in the Florida Public Utilities Commission fining the MHA $500 plus $100 each day of non-compliance, Marianna city commissioners learned during a special meeting Friday morning.