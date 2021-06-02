From the Floridan archives: 1973

City sewer crisis to be aired

Faced with a crisis in its waste treatment practices, City of Marianna officials meet tonight with representatives of the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Hanging over the meeting will be the specter of a warning from the president of the West Florida Livestock Market that if the market’s planned new building isn’t permitted to tie into city sewer, “… then we will have no alternative but to close the place down.”

The state ordered a halt to additional sewer hookups as of Jan. 1 in all areas where the quality of the effluent was not at least 90 percent pure. Marianna’s system, like many others in the state, fell well below the cutoff point. Cattleman R.D. Bennett, president of the cooperative livestock market and one of 225 local persons who invested to save it two years ago, said all he is asking is that the city “live up to its obligation to do what you said you would do a year ago.”

The problem arose after expansion plans were announced and the city told them there would be no problem tying in. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 6, 1973

Contract details delay Jennings Field project