From the Floridan archives: 1973

3 hurt in storm Saturday

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Kittrell and their baby, Melinda, of the Richter Crossroads community near Cottondale, were injured when their mobile home collapsed during an electrical storm early Saturday night. Mrs. Kittrell’s left arm required stitches, Kittrell’s feet were badly bruised and the baby also received scratches and bruises, according to Deputy Wayne Holland of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. During the two-inch rainfall that drenched the county that night, numerous trees were blown down on highways, and dirt roads were damaged by rushing waters. A felled tree on a road west of Greenwood was the cause of a wreck Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Fred Glover of Marianna came over the S-167 hill and hit the tree, and 15 minutes later, Iven Hussey of Bascom also came over the hill and struck Glover’s car. Trooper E.L. McNeill investigated. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 2, 1973

Sapp raps Bruner for ‘threat’Jackson County Commissioner C.P. Sapp Jr. said Friday a “threat” by Circuit Clerk Raymond Bruner induced him to offer a motion in support of a request by the circuit court clerk that the commission purchase a new desk for the county judge’s office. The incident Sapp referred to happened last week when Bruner asked the board to OK the purchase of a new desk for use by the county judge’s receptionist. When board members indicated reluctance to approve the request, Bruner commented that he had turned in $28,000 in fees during the previous year, which he asserted was the largest total remitted by an official in the history of the county. Bruner said the board’s pushback might induce a “person not to work so hard and turn in so much money” in the future. Two news reporters covering the session considered Bruner’s comments to have been made in jest. Sapp, however, took Bruner seriously and scolded members of the press for not dealing with the circuit clerk’s remarks in news coverage of the session. In recent months, Sapp and Bruner have been at odds on several issues. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 2, 1973