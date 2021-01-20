From the Floridan archives: 1973

Lyndon Johnson is dead

Vice President Spiro T. Agnew led the initial mourning from the nation’s capital following the news of the death of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, calling him a man of courage and integrity.

“President Johnson’s death comes as a severe shock. His strength and vitality, his wellness and warmth, made the idea of his passing somehow unbelievable,” Agnew said in a statement Monday night.

Sen. Barry Goldwater, the man Johnson swamped in 1964 in one of the greatest political triumphs of American history, said of his 1964 White House opponent:

“The country has lost a great political leader, a dedicated American and I have lost a friend, the memory of whose friendship I will forever hold close.”

In spite of the statements of sorrow from political foes, former Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas said he could not avoid feeling “deep and bitter resentment” at the hostile critics of Johnson.

Fortas, one of Johnson’s closest friends and the man he tried to name unsuccessfully as chief justice, said “This is a man who contributed more to his country than any living person.” — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973