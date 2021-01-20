From the Floridan archives: 1973

Lyndon Johnson is dead
Vice President Spiro T. Agnew led the initial mourning from the nation’s capital following the news of the death of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, calling him a man of courage and integrity.
“President Johnson’s death comes as a severe shock. His strength and vitality, his wellness and warmth, made the idea of his passing somehow unbelievable,” Agnew said in a statement Monday night.
Sen. Barry Goldwater, the man Johnson swamped in 1964 in one of the greatest political triumphs of American history, said of his 1964 White House opponent:
“The country has lost a great political leader, a dedicated American and I have lost a friend, the memory of whose friendship I will forever hold close.”
In spite of the statements of sorrow from political foes, former Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas said he could not avoid feeling “deep and bitter resentment” at the hostile critics of Johnson.
Fortas, one of Johnson’s closest friends and the man he tried to name unsuccessfully as chief justice, said “This is a man who contributed more to his country than any living person.” — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973
Gov. Askew: ‘great heat’ has stopped
Gov. Reubin Askew and two former Florida governors who worked under Lyndon Baines Johnson Monday night expressed shock over the former president’s death.
“A great and compassionate heart stopped today,” said Askew.
The Democratic governor said “President Johnson will always be remembered as an effective leader who had the courage to stand for the poor and the oppressed when they needed him.” — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973
Supreme Court ruling grants abortion rights
The Supreme Court Monday granted American women the right to have medical abortions during the first six months of pregnancy.
The state may interfere with this “right of privacy” only in approximately the last three months, when the unborn child is developed enough to live outside the mother, the court held 7 to 2.
The ruling struck down a Texas law that made it a crime for a doctor to end a pregnancy except “for the purpose of saving the life of the mother.” Thirty other states have similar laws. All, presumably, will become invalid. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973
